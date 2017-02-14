The Latest: Toddler, woman wounded, man killed in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Latest on violence in Chicago (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Chicago police say a small child and a woman are in grave condition and a man is dead after someone walked up to a vehicle they were in and opened fire with a gun.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Little Village neighbourhood on the city's West Side. He did not have the names of the people who were shot and did not immediately know their relationship to each other.

He says the child is 2 or 3 years old. He says the man who died was in his 20s and the woman is also believed to be in her 20s. Police say no arrests have been made.

___

12:55 p.m.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner will push for state funding to put more state troopers on Chicago-expressways in an effort to combat gun violence.

Rauner's office confirms a Chicago Sun-Times report that during his planned budget speech Wednesday the governor will say he wants the state to pay for 200 state police cadets over the next two years.

Last year in Chicago there were 762 homicides and more than 3,500 shooting incidents — totals that far eclipsed those in 2015. At the same time, the number of shootings on Chicago-area expressways rose significantly. Authorities say that's because gang violence plaguing Chicago was spilling onto those highways.