The Latest: Wyoming ice jam breaks, concern moves downstream

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Latest on flooding in Wyoming (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Worland residents are being allowed to return to their homes after being evacuated over the weekend because of flooding.

The process of assessing damage also began Tuesday.

City officials were helping to make sure homes and businesses were structurally safe and utilities were functioning properly.

Residents of more than 100 homes were forced to leave on Saturday when the Bighorn River topped its banks because of rapidly melting snow and ice jams.

___

8:47 a.m.

The ice jam that caused flooding over the weekend at Worland has broken up and the Bighorn River is back within its banks.

Washakie County spokeswoman Kami Neighbors says the ice jam broke up overnight and crews are working to clear large pieces of ice left behind in town.

Neighbours says it's hoped that residents can start returning to their homes by noon Tuesday.

About 100 homes were evacuated last Saturday when the Bighorn River rose to about 5 feet above flood stage because of a rapid snowmelt and a river still choked with ice.