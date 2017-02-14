White House: Mideast peace may not be 2-state solution

WASHINGTON — The White House says rebooting the Mideast peace process is a very high priority for the Trump administration, although peace may not come in the form of a two-state solution.

A senior White House official says President Donald Trump is eager to begin facilitating a peace deal and hoping to bring the Israelis and Palestinians together sometime soon.

Trump is meeting Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The official says that peace is the goal, regardless of whether it comes in the form of a two-state solution. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in order to preview the meeting.