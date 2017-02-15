2 Trump Cabinet secretaries to visit Mexico next week

WASHINGTON — Mexico says U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly are headed to Mexico next week.

Mexico's foreign ministry says in a statement that the two Cabinet secretaries will be in Mexico City on Jan. 23 to meet with Mexican officials. The ministry says the talks aim to promote a respectful, close relationship between the U.S. and Mexico.

The United States has not yet confirmed the visits.

The trips come at a sensitive time for U.S.-Mexico relations. President Donald Trump is vowing to move quickly to build a border wall. A planned visit by Mexico's leader to Washington was cancelled after Mexico said it wouldn't abide Trump's demand that it fund the wall.