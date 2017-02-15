Afghan official: Taliban attack kills 5 in northern village
KABUL — An Afghan official says that a Taliban attack on a village in northern Faryab province has killed five members of the local police force.
Karim Yuresh, spokesman for the provincial police chief, says the Taliban gained control of the village, located in the Shirin Tagab district, following the surprise attack on Wednesday.
He says five insurgents were also killed and two others were wounded in the battle.
Qari Yusouf Ahamdi, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack.
Mohammad Reza Ghafori, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the tribal elders are trying to secure their release. He says the motive behind the kidnapping isn't yet clear.
The Taliban have not made any statements on the abducted farmers.
