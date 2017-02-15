Agency: St. Louis paramedic lied about Boston Marathon help
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Fire Department says a paramedic training officer falsely claimed he ran to the aid victims at the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.
But the Fire Department says in a statement Tuesday that Daniel was never on the scene of the bombing and did not provide medical assistance. The Fire Department apologized.
The statement does not say what discipline Daniel might face. A message left with a department spokesman Wednesday wasn't immediately returned.