Bull escapes livestock auction show in New York
JACKSON, N.Y. — Authorities in New York are searching for a bull that escaped a livestock auction show.
WTEN-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2lNOnMC ) that the bull's owner was unloading the animal from a trailer outside a livestock barn in Cambridge when it sprinted away Tuesday night. Police say the bull was almost hit by a car in the street.
Cambridge police and New York State Police are currently searching for the animal.
Authorities are warning people to stay away from the bull because it's agitated.
Information from: WTEN-TV, http://www.wten.com
