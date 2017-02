Connecticut congressmen express concern over Russian ship

U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney issued statements Wednesday condemning what they described as Russia's increasing aggression.

A U.S. defence official said Tuesday the Russian ship has been operating in international waters off the U.S. East Coast. The official said it made a port call in Cuba previously and was monitored off Delaware's coast. Courtney said the vessel was later spotted about 30 miles from the submarine base in Groton, Connecticut.