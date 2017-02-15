Corps to accelerate cleanup at oil pipeline protest camp

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Army Corps of Engineers plans to help accelerate cleanup efforts at a North Dakota camp that has housed hundreds and sometimes thousands of Dakota Access pipeline opponents.

Officials fear the camp will soon flood due to warm weather and rapid snowmelt. They worry trash and debris left behind by thousands of people who have left might wash into and pollute nearby waterways.

Capt. Ryan Hignight says Corps officials and a contractor will travel to the site this week to assess the situation. Actual cleanup work won't happen until the area is deemed safe.

The agency said earlier this month it'll shut down the camp on federal land Feb. 22.