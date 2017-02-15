Egypt extends detention of prominent activist

CAIRO — An Egyptian court has ordered the detention of an activist for failing to report to a police station because he had been detained elsewhere.

Abdel Azim Fahmy, a senior member of the secular April 6 movement known as Zizo Abdo, was detained for several hours last Wednesday, causing him to miss the court-ordered visit to a different police station. He was detained again on Saturday.

His lawyer, Mokhtar Mounir, said the Cairo Criminal Court ordered Abdo returned to pre-trial detention Tuesday on charges of inciting protests and belonging to an outlawed group, which date back to last May. Mounir said he would appeal the order, calling it "inhumane and irrational."