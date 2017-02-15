Ex-VP Biden elected chair of National Constitution Center

PHILADELPHIA — Former Vice-President Joe Biden has been elected chair of the board of trustees at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center.

The centre made the announcement Wednesday that Biden will succeed former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, whose term ended in January.

Jeffrey Rosen, President and CEO of the centre , says Biden's "love for the constitution, and passion for teaching all Americans about its enduring principles, have inspired people around the world."

Biden says he's honoured to succeed former presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush at the head of such a "national treasure."