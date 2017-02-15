Fact sheet: 2017 Kia Niro
BASE PRICE: $22,890 for FE; $23,200 for LX; $25,700 for EX; $28,000 for Touring Launch Edition; $29,650 for Touring.
PRICE AS TESTED: $30,545.
TYPE: Front-engine, front-wheel drive, five-passenger, gasoline-electric hybrid, small sport utility vehicle.
ENGINE: 1.
MILEAGE: 46 mpg (city), 40 mpg (highway).
TOP SPEED: 115 mph.
LENGTH: 171.5 inches.
WHEELBASE: 106.3 inches.
CURB WEIGHT: 3,274 pounds.
BUILT AT: Korea.
OPTIONS: None.
DESTINATION CHARGE: $895.
