Former high school employees dispute charges in lawsuit

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Former employees at a Tennessee high school say they shouldn't be held responsible for a December 2015 attack by three of the school's basketball players against a teammate.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2lPQ8Jq ) says former Ooltewah High School basketball coach Andre Montgomery, principal Jim Jarvis and athletic director Allard Nayadley responded to a federal lawsuit filed against them.

They disputed the findings from two independent investigations that said a culture of hazing and abuse existed at Ooltewah before the attack.

Gatlinburg police said a freshman required emergency surgery after being assaulted with a pool cue by teammates in an apparent hazing incident.

One player was convicted in juvenile court of aggravated rape and aggravated assault in August. Two other players were convicted as juveniles only of aggravated assault.

