Hearing set in case of Minnesota officer who shot Castile

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota judge will hear oral arguments on whether to dismiss the case against the officer who shot and killed Philando Castile during a July traffic stop.

St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez is charged with manslaughter and other counts. His attorneys will argue at Wednesday's hearing that the case should be dismissed. They've said in court papers that Castile was reaching for his gun and the shooting was justified.

Prosecutors disagree. They've filed documents saying issues raised by the defence should be decided by a jury.