Jordan commander: IS expands hold in border camp for Syrians

The commander of Jordan's border guards says Islamic State extremists are expanding their influence in a sprawling border camp for displaced Syrians, posing a growing threat to the U.S.-allied kingdom.

Brig. Gen. Sami Kafawin spoke to The Associated Press during a tour of the desert area where Jordan, Syria and Iraq meet.

A ride in a military helicopter offered a view of the Rukban camp, an expanse of makeshift shelters housing tens of thousands of Syrians.

Conditions in the camp deteriorated sharply after Jordan sealed its border in June, following a cross-border IS attack that killed seven Jordanian border guards.

Kafawin said on Tuesday that "the (militant) threat is increasing, especially in this area."