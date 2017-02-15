Kazakhstan postpones Syria talks by a day

BEIRUT — Kazakhstan says it has postponed talks aimed at firming up a Syrian cease-fire by one day.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry says the talks, to be held in preparation for U.N.-brokered Syria negotiations in Geneva, will be postponed until Thursday. The ministry did not give a reason for the delay.

The two-day conference is aimed at bolstering a Dec. 30 cease-fire ahead of the U.N. talks slated to begin Feb. 23.

Kazakhstan hosted talks between rebels and the Syrian government in January to pave the way for the resumption of the U.N. process, which has been on hold since last April.