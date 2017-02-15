Man gets prison time for fatally beating small dog with cane
CRANSTON, R.I. — A Rhode Island man will serve four months in state prison followed by eight months in home confinement for the beating death of his
Sixty-year-old Nicola Patalano was found guilty of felony malicious injury in November for his role in the 2014 death of Missy.
Prosecutors say Missy's owner was walking the dog when the Yorkie started barking at Patalano's terrier, prompting the Cranston man to repeatedly strike the small dog with his wooden cane.
He knocked Missy unconscious, and she became unresponsive.
Police say Patalano told officers he "hit the dog to kill it."
Patalano also was sentenced to community service and assessed fines.
