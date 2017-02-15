Penn State ex-officials seek appeal as criminal trial nears
A
A
Share via Email
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Three former Penn State administrators facing child endangerment charges for their handling of the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal want permission to pursue an appeal with about a month left before trial.
Former President Graham Spanier, former
The defendants argue too much time has elapsed, they didn't directly care for children, they're accused of actions that occurred before the law was changed and prosecutors shouldn't be allowed to add a conspiracy charge.
The attorney general's office says it's reviewing the filings made public Wednesday.
The trial is scheduled for March 20.
Most Popular
-
Dartmouth man with child sex conviction accused of masturbating in window while kids out sledding
-
Sean Spicer just called Justin Trudeau ‘Prime Minister Joe Trudeau of Canada’
-
Liberals move to write off $178 million in unpaid student debt
-
'The reprieve is short lived:' More snow on the way this week for Halifax