Phoenix turns down petition to adopt sanctuary-city status

PHOENIX — The Latest on a proposal for Phoenix to adopt sanctuary city status (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

The Phoenix City Council has turned down a petition to adopt sanctuary status for immigrants.

The decision Wednesday followed a contentious and emotional discussion that ended with chants against the council.

City leaders say Arizona's landmark 2010 immigration law, known as SB1070, bars any Arizona city from becoming a sanctuary.

Most of the law was gutted by the courts, but city leaders say the surviving sections prevent local government agencies from restricting the enforcement of federal immigration law.