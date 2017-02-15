Police find 4 Doberman-mix puppies stolen from shelter
A
A
Share via Email
WEST NEWTON, Pa. — A western Pennsylvania animal shelter says four puppies stolen overnight have been returned safely after they were tracked down by a state police trooper.
Sarah Jo Smith, director of the Pet Adoption League, told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that two people broke into the
Surveillance photos didn't show their faces, but Smith said she suspected a teenage couple whose adoption request was rejected.
Trooper Adam Mylant went to the male suspect's home in Jeannette, where his father turned the puppies over. Smith says the female suspect had been a former volunteer at the shelter.
Most Popular
-
'The thing of fairy tales:' Nova Scotia woman remarrying first husband after 40 years apart
-
'A historic moment:' Nova Scotia teachers walking off the job on Friday
-
Dartmouth man with child sex conviction accused of masturbating in window while kids out sledding
-
Sean Spicer just called Justin Trudeau ‘Prime Minister Joe Trudeau of Canada’