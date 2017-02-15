Police find 4 Doberman-mix puppies stolen from shelter

WEST NEWTON, Pa. — A western Pennsylvania animal shelter says four puppies stolen overnight have been returned safely after they were tracked down by a state police trooper.

Sarah Jo Smith, director of the Pet Adoption League, told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that two people broke into the non-profit South Huntingdon Township shelter at about 11 p.m. Monday and took one of the 8-week-old Doberman-mix puppies. She says the pair came back at about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday for the other three puppies from the litter.

Surveillance photos didn't show their faces, but Smith said she suspected a teenage couple whose adoption request was rejected.