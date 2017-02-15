Police investigate anti-Muslim flier at Louisiana mosque
BOSSIER CITY, La. — Louisiana police are investigating an anti-Muslim flier pasted onto a sign in front of a mosque.
Bossier City spokesman Mark Natale (nah-TAH-lee) says the letter-sized flier reads "Imagine a Muslim-free America."
Natale says a second flier reading "What made America great: Blood and Soil" had also been stuck onto the brick sign.
He says both fliers carry the name American Vanguard, which identifies itself on its
Natale says identical fliers are available on the organization's
KSLA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2kys7ET ) that the Council on American-Islamic Relations is asking authorities to investigate the placement of the fliers as a hate crime.