Police investigate anti-Muslim flier at Louisiana mosque

BOSSIER CITY, La. — Louisiana police are investigating an anti-Muslim flier pasted onto a sign in front of a mosque.

Bossier City spokesman Mark Natale (nah-TAH-lee) says the letter-sized flier reads "Imagine a Muslim-free America."

Natale says a second flier reading "What made America great: Blood and Soil" had also been stuck onto the brick sign.

He says both fliers carry the name American Vanguard, which identifies itself on its website as a white nationalist group. The Southern Poverty Law Center has identified it as a white supremacist group.

Natale says identical fliers are available on the organization's website . American Vanguard did not immediately respond to an emailed query.