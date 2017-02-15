Police: Man shot to death by North Carolina officer
DURHAM, N.C. — Authorities in Durham say a police officer has shot and killed a man on the north side of the city.
The Herald-Sun of Durham reports (http://bit.ly/2kz0JXj) Durham Police Department spokesman Wil Glenn said a person shot by police was killed Wednesday around 2:20 p.m. No other details were immediately available.
It's the second shooting by law enforcement in Durham in the past three days. On Sunday, a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper shot a 31-year-old man to death during what officials described as an "armed confrontation" following a traffic stop.
The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into that shooting.