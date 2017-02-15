Seoul court begins to deliberate Samsung chief's arrest
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — A South Korean court has begun deliberating on whether to issue an arrest warrant for a Samsung heir accused of offering bribes to the country's president and her close friend.
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong walked into the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday without speaking.
Prosecutors are seeking permission for the second time to arrest the 48-year-old billionaire heir to Samsung. They accuse him of giving bribes worth $36 million to President Park Geun-hye and her long-time friend in order to win government
Prosecutors are also investigating Lee on allegations of embezzlement, hiding assets overseas and perjury.
The court rejected their first attempt to arrest Lee last month, citing a lack of evidence to justify his arrest.
