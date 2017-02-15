The Latest: Concrete slab threatens to fall off SF high-rise

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on concrete wall tilting on top of San Francisco skyscraper (all times local):

5:25 p.m.

At least 10 office buildings in San Francisco's South of Market neighbourhood have been evacuated after an unstable 1-ton concrete slab started tilting and a crane atop the skyscraper malfunctioned.

San Francisco Assistant Fire Chief Tom Sirogusa says workers had just finished pouring concrete and something gave way.

He says one of the crane's nine struts is out of place. A construction engineer is being brought in to help.

Fire officials say the concrete slab is intended to be a wall on the 30th floor of a high-rise luxury apartment at 41 Tehama Street.

The buildings around the construction site were evacuated and several streets have been closed to traffic, causing a massive traffic jam during rush hour.

If the slab topples over it could damage at least two building below.

___

4:20 p.m.

At least eight buildings in San Francisco's South of Market neighbourhood have been evacuated after an unstable 1-ton concrete slab started tilting to one side.

San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Officer Jonathan Baxter says the concrete slab was going to be a wall on the 30th floor of a luxury apartment high-rise under construction on 41 Tehama Street.

Baxter says the buildings around the building were evacuated and several streets have been closed to traffic.

He says that if the slab topples over it could damage at least two building below.