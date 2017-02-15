The Latest: Judge allows reporter to cover Durst hearing

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on testimony before any possible trial in the murder case against New York real estate heir Robert Durst (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

A Los Angeles judge has denied a request to prevent a New York Times reporter from covering testimony against real estate heir Robert Durst.

Judge Mark Windham said Wednesday that defence lawyers had only presented speculation that reporter Charles Bagli would later be called as a witness in the murder case.

The defence says Bagli is friends with a "secret witness" to be called later and the journalist may be able to contradict his testimony. The defence did not want the unidentified witness to influence Bagli's potential testimony.

Bagli has written dozens of stories about Durst since his first wife vanished in 1982.