The Latest: Lawmakers clash over Fed's role in recovery

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony to the House Financial Services Committee (all times local):

___

10:50 a.m.

Republicans and Democrats on the House Financial Services Committee clashed over the role the Federal Reserve has played in helping the economy to recover from the Great Recession.

GOP lawmakers told Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that the Fed's ultra-low interest rates and massive bond buying had left the economy growing at the slowest pace for any economic recovery in the post-war period. Democrats countered that the Fed's policies had succeeded in creating nearly 16 million jobs and pushing the unemployment rate down to 4.8 per cent , compared to the 10 per cent jobless peak caused by the recession.

Yellen told the panel that the Fed is close to achieving the two goals it has been given by Congress — promoting maximum employment and stable inflation.

___

10:15 a.m.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has begun her second day of testimony to Congress. She appears today before the House Financial Services Committee, where she is expected to face tough questioning from Republican lawmakers. She spoke to a Senate committee Tuesday.