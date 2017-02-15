The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection non-sense'

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

6:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump is renewing his attack on the "fake news media" amid the widening controversy surrounding the ouster of his national security adviser and talk of Congress investigations of purported Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election last year.

Trump posted a pre-dawn message on his verified Twitter account Wednesday complaining, "The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred." He said, "This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to coverup the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign."

He added in the post that "@MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great!"

The latest tweet follows a pattern of social media messages that Trump has sent, chastising news organizations both during his campaign for the White House and in the more than three weeks since his inauguration.

__

6:30 a.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is likening President Donald Trump to Andrew Jackson, saying he's what the American people wanted when they elected him.

The Kentucky Republican tells MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that voters "wanted a different kind of president." He adds that "I like what he's doing," particularly his emphasis on lessening government regulation of business.

McConnell also said he considers Neil Gorsuch, the man Trump picked to replace the late Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court, to be "the single best circuit court judge in the nation."

He did disagree with Trump, who has asserted that millions of illegal votes in the election caused him to lose the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton. "There is voter fraud in the country," McConnell said. "But there is no evidence that there was significant enough vote fraud to affect the outcome of the election."

__

3:15 a.m.

Just six days into his presidency, Donald Trump was informed his national security adviser had misled his vice-president about contacts with Russia. Trump kept his No. 2 in the dark and waited nearly three weeks before ousting the aide, Michael Flynn, citing a slow but steady erosion of trust, White House officials said.

Flynn was interviewed by the FBI about his telephone conversations with Russia's ambassador to the U.S., a sign his ties to Russia had caught the attention of law enforcement officials.