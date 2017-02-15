Thousands join renewed protests in Belgrade

BELGRADE, Serbia — Several thousand people have joined renewed protests in Belgrade over the shady demolition last year in an area marked for a United Arab Emirates-financed real estate project.

No one has been held responsible for the nighttime destruction last April of a block of houses by a group of masked men despite repeated promises to the contrary by the government.

Carrying anti-government banners and blowing whistles, protesters marched Wednesday through central Belgrade blocking traffic. Participants have demanded the resignation of mayor Sinisa Mali.

UAE investors have been building a Dubai-style business and residential complex in the run-down urban area by the Sava River.