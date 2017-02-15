Trial starts for teen police say took selfie with corpse

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A trial is underway for an 18-year-old Pennsylvania man accused of fatally shooting a friend in the face and then taking a selfie with the victim's body.

Two officers testified Tuesday that Maxwell Morton, then 16, showed little emotion or concern about the February 2015 shooting of 16-year-old Ryan Mangan.

Westmoreland County Detective James Williams told jurors "when he described pulling the trigger, he had a little smirk on his face."

Police contend Morton took a photograph of himself with Mangan's body minutes after the shooting and an hour later sent the image via Snapchat while he played online video games with a teen in Wisconsin.

The defence has argued that the teens were playing with the gun and it accidentally fired.