Trump sons Eric, Donald Jr. to attend 'closed' Dubai event

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — President Donald Trump's two sons in charge of his business empire will attend a closed-door event to mark the opening of the Trump International Golf Club in Dubai.

The ceremony, due on Saturday in the Mideast city-state home to the world's tallest building, marks the first major event abroad that Eric and Donald Jr. will attend since their father's inauguration.

The Trump Organization earlier referred questions about the event to DAMAC Properties, the Dubai-based developer that partnered with them on the course.

DAMAC spokesman Niall McLoughlin told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the ceremony would be a "closed event."