UAE ambassador wounded in Afghanistan bombing dies
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates says its ambassador to Afghanistan has died of wounds sustained in a January bombing that also claimed the lives of five other Emirati nationals.
The official WAM news agency on Wednesday cited the Ministry of Presidential Affairs in announcing the death of Ambassador Juma Mohammed Abdullah al-Kaabi.
The ambassador was wounded in a bombing in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Jan. 10. Kandahar Gov. Homayun Azizia was among others wounded in the explosion.
The Taliban denied they were behind the blast, which the militant group blamed on an "internal local rivalry."
