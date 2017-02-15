UK Supreme Court rules against royal wedding protesters

LONDON — Britain's Supreme Court has ruled against protesters who were arrested and searched by police when Prince William married Kate Middleton more than five years ago.

The country's highest court Wednesday upheld lower court rulings that the Metropolitan Police had acted lawfully when they took some protesters into custody.

The protesters had argued that police violated their human rights and took steps to suppress "anti-monarchist sentiment."

The court found that detaining people for up to five-and-a-half hours had been reasonable in order to prevent possible breaches of the peace.

It said police could be "severely hampered if they were not able to detain somebody for a short period of time."