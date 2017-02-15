UN temporarily pausing aid to eastern Mosul due to security
HASSAN SHAM CAMP, Iraq — The United Nations announced on Wednesday it was temporarily pausing aid operations to
Lise Grande, the U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq, said U.N. agencies "made the decision that until security improves, it will be difficult for us to provide assistance." She spoke during a visit to a camp for Iraqis displaced from Mosul on Wednesday.
While Mosul's eastern half was declared "fully liberated" last month, and a semblance of normalcy returned to many areas with schools, shops and restaurants reopening, some
The Islamic State group is still firmly in control of the western half of the city, across the Tigris River that roughly splits Iraq's second-largest city into two sections.
The pause in U.N. aide comes as Iraqi forces are moving into positions ahead of an anticipated assault on Mosul's western half that is still firmly under IS control.
"We have every confidence that the authorities will provide security, as soon as it improves, the United Nations agencies will be there to deliver assistance," Grande added.
A recently reopened restaurant in an eastern Mosul
Much of Mosul's east is still within range of mortar attacks from IS-held
The humanitarian situation in Mosul's liberated
The announcement from the U.N. comes as Iraqi forces are moving into position ahead of an anticipated assault on Mosul's western half in what's expected to be the final, decisive battle to free the entire city of IS militants.
