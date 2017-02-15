US 50 reopens at Lake Tahoe week after rock slides

RENO, Nev. — The highway that runs along the east shore of Lake Tahoe has reopened a week after it was closed due to a series of rock slides.

State transportation officials say they reopened one lane in each direction of U.S. Highway 50 late Tuesday at the Cave Rock tunnel near Glenbrook.

The highway had been closed there since Feb. 8 after a half-dozen boulders the size of busses tumbled onto the roadway.

NDOT spokeswoman Meg Ragonese says crews have installed a pair of cement barriers fortified by gravel to help guard against any additional landslides.