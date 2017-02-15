US firms increase inventories, see sales jump in December
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses stockpiled more goods in December and posted the biggest sales increase in nearly six years.
The Commerce Department says that business inventories rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4
Companies also reported a 2
Manufacturers reported that sales rose 2.2
U.S. economic growth was hobbled much of last year by inventory cutbacks. But businesses rebuilt stockpiles in the October-December period, accounting for more than half of fourth-quarter economic growth.