US firms increase inventories, see sales jump in December

WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses stockpiled more goods in December and posted the biggest sales increase in nearly six years.

The Commerce Department says that business inventories rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4 per cent in December, led by an increase in stockpiles at stores that sell food and beverages. Auto and auto parts dealers trimmed inventories 0.6 per cent ; furniture and appliance stores also cut back.

Companies also reported a 2 per cent monthly sales increase, best since March 2011.

Manufacturers reported that sales rose 2.2 per cent in December; retailers posted a 1.2 per cent gain.