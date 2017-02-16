4 killed as Philippine troops clash with communist rebels

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine military says two soldiers and two rebels were killed while 15 other troops were wounded in a land mine attack followed by a clash in southern Davao city, President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown.

Maj. Ezra Balagtey, a military spokesman, said Friday that the soldiers were pursuing the rebels from a communist group on Thursday after a harvester had been set on fire on a pineapple plantation when the guerrillas detonated a land mine.

Two soldiers were killed and 15 others were wounded in the blast. Two rebels died in the ensuing firefight.