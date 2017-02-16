7 Hong Kong police get 2 years' prison in activist's beating

HONG KONG — Seven Hong Kong police officers have been sentenced to two years in prison for assaulting a pro-democracy activist at the height of 2014 protests.

The attack was caught on film by TV news cameras, stoking outrage among residents of the Chinese financial hub and further fueling the protests against Beijing's plan to restrict elections.

District Court Judge David Dufton said Friday in his sentencing remarks that it was a serious case that required prison time. He said officers bound activist Ken Tsang's hands behind his back with plastic ties and subjected him to a "vicious assault."