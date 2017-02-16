Albanian police find ton of marijuana hidden under house

TIRANA, Albania — Albanian police say they have arrested a man who allegedly had 1.25 metric tons (1.38 tons) of dried cannabis hidden under his house.

A police statement Thursday said the drugs were found packed in plastic bags and hidden in underground tunnels that the man allegedly had dug under his house in a village in Vlora district, 160 kilometres (100 miles) southwest of the Albanian capital, Tirana.

Police say the drugs were going to be smuggled into Italy.