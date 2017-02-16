Argentina president annuls debt deal with father's company

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentine President Mauricio Macri has annulled the settlement of a debt owed the government by a company owned by his father, acting two days after a prosecutor sought judicial permission to investigate the leader and two other high-level officials over the deal.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday, Macri said he instructed Communication Minister Oscar Aguad to work with the General Auditing Office, the Anti-Corruption Office and a federal court to negotiate a new deal.