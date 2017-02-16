Austin agrees $3.25M settlement with family of slain teen
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials in Austin have approved a $3.25 million settlement for the family of a teenager who was running naked along a street when he was fatally shot by a police officer.
The city council approved the settlement Thursday with the family of David Joseph, who was killed in February 2016 by officer Geoffrey Freeman.
A Travis County grand jury declined to indict Freeman, but he was fired from the force.
Late last year, the city reached a $35,000 settlement with Freeman.