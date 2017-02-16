Baghdad bombing strikes car dealership, kills 15

BAGHDAD — A car bomb has struck Baghdad's southwestern al-Bayaa neighbourhood shortly before sunset Thursday, killing at least 15 and wounding 25 others, a police officer and medical official said.

The officials said the bombing targeted car dealerships. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

Baghdad has been the scene of near daily bomb attacks claimed by the Islamic State group in what is seen as an attempt to distract attention as the militants cede territory along front lines in northern and western Iraq.