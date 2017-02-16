Clashes renew in Paris suburb over alleged police violence

BOBIGNY, France — New clashes have broken out between police and protesters in a Paris suburb, days after the alleged rape of a young black man by police sparked a week of violence.

Protesters —mostly young people — threw stones and iron bars near the main shopping mall in Bobigny, east of Paris, and police used tear gas to disperse several dozen people Thursday.

The protesters were calling for justice after a 22-year-old man claimed he was sodomized with a police baton when he was arrested on Feb. 2 in the suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois. French media report the man was released from hospital Thursday.

The reported sexual assault has prompted violent protests in several neighbourhoods with minority populations.