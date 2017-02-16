Cops: Motive for anti-Arab graffiti was personal, not ethnic

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police say an Ohio man told them he spray-painted a swastika and a message cursing Arabs on a Lebanese family's home because he was angry over a perceived slight, not because of their ethnicity.

Twenty-eight-year-old Osama Nazzal, of Toledo, is scheduled for a court appearance March 1 for misdemeanour criminal damaging. WTVG-TV reports Sylvania Township police have decided he won't be charged with a hate crime.

Court records don't indicate whether Nazzal has an attorney.

Police say he told them he felt threatened after the homeowner's daughter snickered at him in a college library, so he researched her address and spray-painted the graffiti.