Education Secretary: Community colleges key for growth
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is highlighting the importance of community colleges in creating economic growth and helping people find jobs.
DeVos is addressing a forum of education leaders in Washington. She's praising community colleges as "essential engines" for the economy.
"Community colleges are a uniquely American national asset," DeVos said. "You are nimble, you are inclusive, you are entrepreneurial."
DeVos was confirmed for the job last week after a rocky nomination battle involving protests, appeals and opposition from two Republican senators.
DeVos sought to frame her experience positively, calling the process "an expression of passion." She says, "I applaud it."