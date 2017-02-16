Egypt official: Suspected militants kill Christian in Sinai

EL-ARISH, Egypt — An Egyptian security chief says suspected Islamic militants have gunned down a Coptic Christian teacher on his way to school in northern Sinai.

It's the second incident involving a Christian slain by suspected militants in less than a week.

The security official says the 50-year-old Gamal Tawfiq was shot in the head by two militants on a motorbike who were following him on Thursday morning as he walked from his home to work at El-Somran School in the city of el-Arish.

He says authorities suspect the Islamic State's affiliate in Sinai in the killing.

The school principal confirmed Tawfiq's death to The Associated Press but declined to give details.