EU parliament OKs more anti-terror rules
STRASBOURG, France — The European Union's legislature has approved more anti-terror rules targeting foreign fighters going to or returning from conflict zones and will make crimes of such actions as public incitement and training for terrorism.
Following extremist attacks in France, Belgium and Germany over the past two years, EU nations have sought to tighten criminal legislation to include more extremist actions.
The EU legislation now goes to member states where it should be fully implemented over the next 18 months.
