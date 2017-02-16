EU parliament OKs more anti-terror rules

STRASBOURG, France — The European Union's legislature has approved more anti-terror rules targeting foreign fighters going to or returning from conflict zones and will make crimes of such actions as public incitement and training for terrorism.

The parliament said new rules will reinforce the sanctions for travelling to or returning from conflicts with the intent to carry out terror attacks, as well as aiding, funding or abetting such actions.

Following extremist attacks in France, Belgium and Germany over the past two years, EU nations have sought to tighten criminal legislation to include more extremist actions.