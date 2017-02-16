France adopts law against misleading anti-abortion websites
PARIS — France's parliament has approved a bill criminalizing
The lower house of parliament, dominated by a Socialist majority, passed the measure Thursday with a show of hands.
France's minister for women's rights, Laurence Rossignol, says the law targets anti-abortion organizations that are "behind
It provides for a penalty of up to two years in prison and a 30,000-euro fine.
Rossignol says anti-abortion activists can freely express their views as long as they "sincerely say who they are, what they do and what they want."
Anti-abortion association Alliance Vita denounced the bill as an infringement on freedom of speech.