Hezbollah says two-state Israel-Palestine peace 'gone'

BEIRUT — Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah says statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump one day earlier mark the end of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

The leader of the Lebaense militant group, which waged war against Israel inside Lebanon in 2000 and 2006, said the "two-state basis for peace" is "gone."

Trump announced Wednesday he was not committed to a two-state solution, at the conclusion of a summit with Netanyahu in Washington.

Nasrallah described Trump's policy as "confused".