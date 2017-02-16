Lithuania confident of US security guarantee over Russia
BRUSSELS — Lithuania's
Raimundas Karoblis told The Associated Press Thursday that he had no doubts about "the solidarity from any NATO country, including the United States."
U.S. President Donald Trump caused anxiety at NATO with his election campaign suggestion that he might not help defend countries that don't pay their fair share.
Karoblis said the deployment of NATO troops to Lithuania, which borders Russia's Kaliningrad territory, is "a really powerful measure of the deterrence" the allies are providing.
He said that any "potential invader" of the Baltic States is now "calculating the consequences."
