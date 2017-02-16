Markets Right Now: Stocks eke out tiny gains in early trade
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are struggling higher in early trading, keeping indexes at or near record highs, as investors looked over the latest batch of company earnings.
Some companies gained in early trading Thursday after posting solid results, including Cisco Systems, which increased 2.5
But several others slumped after missing their targets for earnings, revenue or both. TripAdvisor slumped 9
The Standard & Poor's 500 index edged up 1 point to 2,350.
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 13 points, or 0.1
Most Popular
-
Sean Spicer just called Justin Trudeau ‘Prime Minister Joe Trudeau of Canada’
-
Ontario to roll out pilot teaching financial literacy in Grade 10
-
-
Dartmouth man with child sex conviction accused of masturbating in window while kids out sledding